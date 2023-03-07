Watch Now
Refinery activities may cause "additional flaring and noise"

Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 12:22:49-05

Calumet Montana is initiating start-up activities for a new process unit at its refinery in Great Falls.

Calumet said in a news release that the unit startup activities may cause "brief periods of additional flaring and noise" over the next two weeks.

Plant manager Carlos Centurion said, “Our first priority is the safety of our employees and the local community. We are focused on safely and efficiently completing these start-up activities related to our renewable fuels expansion. Our crews will be working to complete our unit start-up activities and return the plant to normal operations within the next two weeks.”

The refinery is along Smelter Avenue NE just west of the Ninth Street Bridge.

