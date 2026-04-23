River rescue underway in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department said just after 9 a.m. on Thursday that officers are at the scene of a river rescue.

The rescue effort is along the 15th Street Bridge.

Responding agencies include the GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Drivers may encounter delays along the 15th Street Bridge.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.