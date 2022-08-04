Rodeo takes center stage at the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALL — The Big Sky Pro Rodeo is underway as part at the 2022 Montana State Fair with the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit. This marks the 89th year of the Big Sky Pro Rodeo. The first rodeo was in 1931 with the North Montana Fair, later named the Montana State Fair.

Rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen said, "Great crowds, great rodeo contestants, great stock. If you're a rodeo fan, this is a great one to come to, and it's just a terrific event and it's part of the state fair."

The rodeo is four-day event featuring different themes. Wednesday's event was "Patriot Night," which attracted attendees to honor veterans past and present.

"It's just to honor people that we should in everyday life," Rasmussen said. "We salute all veterans and active military." It's honoring those people."

Thursday's rodeo will be "Family Night," followed by "Tough Enough to Wear Pink." The pink concept was developed by Wrangler to raise money and awareness for cancer research by dressing the entire National Finals rodeo in pink.

Saturday will finish off with Pepsi Night in recognition of Pepsi of Great Falls working to enhance the rodeo experience for rodeo fans and community.

Rasmussen said, "Theme nights are just something to help meander our way through the week and honor people that should be honored anyway."

2022 Big Sky Pro Rodeo Princess Taryn Reid is the ambassador for the rodeo. She said, “This is what the rodeo is all about. Having fun. Everyone loves being here, so It’s been a good night.”

Jared Parsonage from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada was one of the competitors of the rodeo said, “What more can you ask for on a Wednesday Night. The Rodeo was good, the weather was good, and it’s good to see all these people out here, having fun, and I think you guys are set up for a good rest of the week.”

The Big Sky Pro Rodeo Committee is a non-profit organization. A part of their work pertains to raising funds to help improve the rodeo fairgrounds and facilities.

Rasmussen said, “All of that goes into the pot, and helps the fair be what it is, and I know they’re proud of where they’ve been and what they are, but where they want to be. It helps them get there and achieve specific goals in infrastructure, added money to get bigger names here rodeo wise. It’s just an overall great thing for 4 nights here at the State Fair.”

The Rodeo will take place at the Montana ExpoPark Fairgrounds during the Montana State Fair, beginning at 7pm each night. Reserved tickets are $24, General Admission is $16, youth tickets are $10 (ages 3-12). Fair Gate Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for youth (6-17).



TRENDING NOW

