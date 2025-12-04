Sacajawea students raised $6,200 with ice-cold fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — Most people attempt to stay warm and dry in harsh winter weather, but at Sacajawea Elementary School, getting drenched with frigid water was the lesson plan for today.

On Thursday, the school hosted its annual "school plunge," in which kids who contributed at least $100 were doused with ice-cold water to benefit Special Olympics Montana.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Sacajawea students raise $6,200 with ice-cold school plunge

Last year, the school raised more than $5,000; this year, it surpassed $6,200.

"Through our Unified Champion Schools program, we host some of these cool school plunges," said Amy Bliss, Senior Director for Special Olympics Montana.

“We’re actually the top in the donors right now. We've raised the most money out of everybody in the challenge,” said sixth-grader Jaymie, who raised $509. Her classmate Cole added, “$650.”

The event brought children, teachers, relatives, law enforcement, and local athletes, all cheering on the plungers and supporting Special Olympics participants from Montana.

"It also helps our athletes access leadership training, health initiatives, and just helps our communities become more inclusive, which is all a part of the mission of the Special Olympics," Bliss told me.

The fundraiser also coincides with the upcoming Polar Plunge on December 5th at the Downtown Christmas Stroll.

KRTV's own Channel Surfers team will participate, donning Hawaiian shirts and braving the freezing dip to raise donations and awareness; click here if you would like to donate.

"My best friends are dumping me, and they've promised me they'd do it really slow," chuckled Jaymie.

Cole said, "My dad's dumping me. And that's always fun."

On December 5th, at 7 p.m., the KRTV dive will take place in front of Gills Point Tire & Auto, located at Central and 4th Street South.