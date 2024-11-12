Salmonella outbreak reported in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls says that several Salmonella cases have been confirmed in in recent days.

The first case was reported on October 30, 2024, according to a news release. As of November 12, six students at Sacajawea and Valley View elementary schools, one staff member at another school, and one person with no school connections have been identified.

The CCHD has been in contact with all confirmed individuals and is working with Great Falls Public Schools nursing staff and leadership to notify families, limit the spread, and identify potential sources of contamination.

The source of the outbreak has not yet been confirmed.



The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) is also investigating connections to other Salmonella cases in other Montana counties and states.

We will update you as we get more information.



What is Salmonella? From the federal Centers for Disease Control website:



Salmonella are bacteria (germs) that can make people sick

People can get infected with Salmonella after swallowing the bacteria.

CDC estimates Salmonella cause about 1.35 million infections in the United States every year.

Contaminated food is the source for most of these illnesses.

Salmonella is typically spread by consuming contaminated food; it may be contracted from infected people that are handling or contact food, or from animals.

CCHD advises consistent hand-washing before handling food, after physical contact with animals or people, and after using the toilet, changing diapers, or assisting another person with hygiene. If you are experiencing symptoms, do not prepare food or drinks for others, and stay from school or work.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and usually last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Symptoms include:

• Watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus

• Stomach cramps that can be severe

• Headache

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Fever

• Signs of dehydration (reduced urination, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up)

Please follow up with a medical provider if you are experiencing severe symptoms:

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

• Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

• Bloody stools

• Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

• Signs of dehydration, such as:

o Making very little urine

o Dry mouth and throat

o Dizziness when standing up

