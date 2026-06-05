The Salvation Army delivered doughnuts to first responders in Great Falls on National Donut Day, honoring police officers, firefighters, and flight paramedics with sweet treats as a gesture of appreciation.

Volunteers loaded vehicles with donuts before fanning out across the city to deliver them to the men and women who respond when emergencies strike.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Salvation Army honors Great Falls first responders with donuts

Major Michael Halverson of the Salvation Army Great Falls said the tradition traces its roots back more than a century.

"The Salvation Army has back in World War I popularized the donut. We had what we call donut lassies out on the frontlines. They would cook donuts in metal helmets, and, then they would distribute them to the soldiers that were out on the frontlines fighting the war," Halverson said.

For Halverson, the annual event is a small but meaningful way to recognize the people who serve the community every day.

"They do so much they protect us. They put out fires, you know, they help people that are in need. And, you know, there's no way that we really can say thank you enough, for what they do," Halverson said.

Flight paramedic Michael Rosalez of Benefis Mercy Flight said gestures like this one resonate deeply with first responders.

"It's always wonderful when the community comes out and you know, and says hello, and you know, shows their appreciation for something that we do," Rosalez said.

Rosalez said some of the most meaningful moments of the job happen long after an emergency call ends.

"You're stopped at the grocery store and somebody says, hey, do you remember me? And then you kind of smile and, you know, you have to tell them the truth, but, not off the top of my head, you know? But, when they do, relay the fact that, you know, you were there with them when one of the worst days that they've ever had and they remember you and, you know, you help them through a bad ordeal, you know, that. It makes you feel pretty darn good," Rosalez said.

What began as a two-person effort has grown into a community-wide tradition over the years.

"When we started, me and our youth pastor Cosmos, did the first year all by ourselves. And then as we continue to, do it every year, we get more and more volunteers who just want to go out and again, just say thank you to the first responders," Halverson said.

This year's event marks Halverson's final National Donut Day with the Salvation Army. As he prepares to step away, he said he hopes the tradition carries on.

"You know, to be able to see it grow like that and, and to have more and more people participate. It's been a blessing to me. And, hopefully, the next officers will, will continue it and, just it'll just continue to grow and we can continue to serve, these first responders on donut day," Halverson said.

