Salvation Army in Great Falls needs volunteers to help with food bank

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Salvation Army needs volunteers to help operate its food bank.

Volunteers will help receive and process food, stock the client choice pantry, and pack food boxes.

The food bank is currently open 35 hours a week instead of its usual 21.

Major Mark King said the change was made to serve more people, but serving them can’t happen without volunteers.

"We definitely could use two or three, if not more, a day. As I mentioned, this is a daily process for us,” King explained. "We just wanted to make a commitment to the community and be available. We recognize that this is a difficult time for all.”

If you’d like to volunteer, or want more information, call the food bank at 406-761-5660, or visit the website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

