Shelter-in-place at Great Falls school

Sunnyside Elementary School in Great Falls briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures at about 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In a text message sent to parents, Great Falls Public Schools said the shelter-in-place was ordered because of "activity in the neighborhood."

GFPS did not provide any other details.

Sunnyside is located at 1800 19th Street South.

A shelter-in-place is a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

A parent posted on Facebook that the shelter-in-place was lifted just after 2 p.m.

Here is an overview of GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



We will update you if we get any more information.