After months of construction and anticipation, families got their first look inside the newly reimagined Spark Children's Museum during a members-only soft opening this past weekend in downtown Great Falls.

Formerly known as the Children's Museum of Montana, the museum recently unveiled its new name as part of a rebrand that reflects both Great Falls' identity as the Electric City and the organization's mission to spark curiosity and a love of learning in children.

Spark Children's Museum reopens in Great Falls with expanded exhibits

The museum's new downtown location features hands-on exhibits designed to engage children through play while incorporating educational opportunities throughout the space.

"We are STEM focused, so even with every exhibit that we have here, we do try and put in an educational component to make it fun for the kids," said Executive Director Jackie Worstell.

Museum leaders said accessibility was a major focus throughout the design process, ensuring children of all abilities can comfortably navigate and enjoy the exhibits.

"Every child can come into this space. It's easy access regardless if you have any physical limitations. We wanted it to be really easy to manage through the space," Worstell said.

The soft opening marked the culmination of months of work to complete the new facility.

"With those changes finally done, it was like time to open and we have the little kiddos back in," Worstell said.

Families wasted no time exploring the new exhibits, with children eagerly moving from one activity to the next.

"High energy, super positive. The kids come in with just these huge smiles on their face, just ready to race back there and explore. So exactly what we wanted," Worstell said.

For parents like Ian McIntosh, the museum fills an important role in the community.

"It's special to have a spot in Great Falls to bring your kids to and let them interact with all the other kids and build some relationships like that, too," McIntosh said.

Among the most popular attractions during opening weekend were the museum's airplane exhibit and imaginative play areas.

"The plane's a big hit, I would say. And every kid loves to play in the kitchen and the camper over there. It's awesome to let them go play and run around and have fun," McIntosh said.

McIntosh said his family frequently visited the museum's former location and looks forward to returning often.

"We used to go over to the other location all the time when our girls were a littler. So now that it's back open, it's awesome. I'm sure we'll be here often," he said.

Worstell said seeing children enjoy the new space made the long process worthwhile.

"When you see that excitement and energy, it makes all the work and everything that we've put into this so worthwhile," she said.

The museum plans to continue welcoming members ahead of its public opening. According to Worstell, the Spark Children's Museum is scheduled to open to non-members on July 10.

Those interested in visiting before then can purchase a museum membership.

Those interested in sponsoring exhibits or making a donation can email hello@sparkmt.org for more information.