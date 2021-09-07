Watch
Spirit Halloween store is now open in Great Falls

David Sherman - MTN
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 14:08:07-04

GREAT FALLS — As Halloween gets closer, people are once planning to get creative - working to come up with ideas for scary and/or fun costumes for kids and themselves, and preparing Halloween-themed events.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.

One sure sign that the holiday is approaching - the Spirit Halloween store recently opened in Great Falls, offering costumes of all kinds and items to decorate homes and lawns.

The store is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Sunday; on Sunday, it is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This year, as last year, it is at 301 Northwest Bypass, in the building that used to be Shopko.

In years past, Spirit has leased space in a building along 10th Avenue South, and before that, in the plaza adjoining the Albertsons grocery store on the northwest side of town.

There is no word yet on what Halloween-themed activities (haunted houses, group events, downtown/mall trick-or-treating) are planned this year; we will update you if we get details on any events.

