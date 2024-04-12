Structure fire reported in Great Falls on Thursday

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Great Falls on Thursday, April 11, 2023.
The fire happened along the 300 block of First Avenue Southwest on Thursday evening.
Initial reports indicate that one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the amount of damage.
We will update you when we get more information.