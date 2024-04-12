Watch Now
Structure fire reported in Great Falls on Thursday

Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 00:36:44-04

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Great Falls on Thursday, April 11, 2023.

The fire happened along the 300 block of First Avenue Southwest on Thursday evening.

Initial reports indicate that one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the amount of damage.

We will update you when we get more information.

