Suspect shot after reportedly pulling a gun on Sheriff's deputy

GREAT FALLS — A person wanted on outstanding warrants and in connection with a fraud investigation died in Great Falls after being shot by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened along the 1400 block of 7th Avenue South at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that deputies were looking for the suspect, who had active warrants and was also a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

Slaughter said in a news release on Saturday evening that a deputy found the suspect in what appeared to be a disabled vehicle.

While the deputy was talking to the suspect, the suspect reportedly pulled a gun on the deputy; the deputy then shot the suspect.

Deputies and officers from the Great Falls Police Department performed CPR on the suspect until medical personnel arrived and took over treatment.

The suspect later died at the hospital. The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The GFPD is handling the investigation of the shooting and Dick Brown from Petroleum County is the coroner assigned to the death investigation.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per standard procedure.

An autopsy will be completed on the suspect in the upcoming days.

If you witnessed this incident or have information, you're asked to call Detective Keith Perkins of the GFPD at 406-455-8520.

We will update you when we get more information.



