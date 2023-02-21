Teen shot, suspects at large in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 15-year old male who was shot while walking to school on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The GFPD says that at about 7:50 a.m., the student was shot as he was walking along the 1600 block of Valeria Way to Great Falls High School.

There is no word at this time on the severity of the teen's injuries.

Two suspects ran away, according to the GFPD; police say they have identified the two suspects, but have not yet found them.

Their identities have not been made public at this point.

Great Falls High School is currently in "shelter in place" mode. Police ask that people stay away from the area as they continue searching for the suspects.

We will update you when we get more information.



