Thank you, Great Falls! KRTV book campaign gets a big community response

GREAT FALLS — Thank you, Great Falls!

KRTV's annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign has topped $30,000 for local students — and the total is still growing.

Viewers made 145 donations totaling $14,727. Of that, $13,898 came in during our two-day Matching Blitz and will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

Combined with additional donations and money raised internally at KRTV, we've now cleared $30,000.

WATCH: THANK YOU CENTRAL MONTANA!

Thank you, Great Falls! KRTV book campaign gets big community response

We also had plenty of familiar faces helping out. Former KRTV personalities Shannon Newth, Jason Laird, Connie Walter and Art Taft joined us to answer phones, while Cindy Cieluch, Owen Skornik-Hayes, Maggie Reilly, Erik Johnson, Shiksha Mahtani, Richie Melby, Ryan Gamboa, Norma Ashby, Erin Merchant and Fred Pfeiffer sent in videos sharing what reading has meant to them.

The money raised will help provide brand-new books for students at Whittier Elementary — books they get to choose, take home, and keep.

To everyone who donated, answered a phone, shared a story or helped spread the word: thank you.

And we're not done yet. Donations will continue to be accepted through Sept. 11 at KRTV.com/giveabook.

