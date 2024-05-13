The Crafter's Lounge shares holiday spirit with kids

Tammy Suek, owner of The Crafter’s Lounge, has been crafting in her free time for more than 30 years. In 2020, she decided she wanted to share crafting with her community in Great Falls.

“The Crafter’s Lounge has been here about four years now; most people don’t know I’m here,” said Suek.

For most holidays, including Mother’s Day on Sunday, Suek offers special holiday crafts for people of all ages, boys and girls. She believes crafting can be for anyone.



“I started it because I don't like to craft by myself. I like to be social, and so anybody who wants to craft with me is always welcome to come in and craft.”

Suek offers classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where people are able to use her supplies and materials for any of their crafting ideas.

“It’s the creativity part. If it goes great, you give it away and it's a birthday present, or it's a wedding gift or whatever, and if it didn't go so good, you keep it. I made it myself.”

The Crafter’s Lounge features a full crafting space in the back, as well as a consignment store in the front, which often features some of Suek’s hand-made crafts for sale.

“It’s been great, I love it,” Suek added. “It's been four years and I thought maybe when I retired from my other job, I retire from here too, but I don't think so. I think I might just keep it open just because I like to do it.”

For more information, click here to visit the website.