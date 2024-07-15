Three deaths at Cascade County jail in two weeks

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said on Monday, July 15, 2024, that three inmates in the detention center have died within the last two weeks.

The three deaths were separate incidents; the dates of each have not yet been released.

Sheriff Slaughter said that two of the deaths were suicides, and the third was a drug overdose.

The names of the three people have not yet been released.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the deaths, which is standard procedure for any in-custody death.



Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has been tasked with conducting the investigation into the cause and manner of deaths of the three people.

Coroner's inquests will be scheduled once the investigations are complete to determine if there was anything criminal about any of the deaths.

We will update you as we get more information.

