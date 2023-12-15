A new cycling studio has opened in downtown Great Falls. Owner and lead instructor Jennifer Renaud and her family moved to the Great Falls community in May. Previously Renaud was a cycling instructor in Missoula and loved the community the studio brought to her life. She wanted to recreate that community in Great Falls and with the encouragement of her children she has done just that.

“We’d be at dinner and my kids would be like, mom just start your own studio, just follow your dream,” Renaud explained.

That dream became a reality and Thrive Cycle opened November 20th at 503 First Avenue North, Suite 101, right next door to Crooked Tree Coffee.

Renaud and her family took an empty space and made it their own. They added a wall to separate the studio space from the front lobby. Brought it bikes, equipment, and trained a new instructor. Renaud wanted to make sure the space could provide an experience for each rider.

“You walk into this room, it's completely dark. You have your own bike. We have our sound system, and you just hear that music and feel it. You're riding to the beat,” Renaud explained.

MTN News Thrive: A new cycling studio in downtown Great Falls

Since opening many riders have already come to the studio to take classes.

Bailee McMaster said the studio has reignited her love for working out.

“We're such a nice little community here, and everyone is so sweet and encouraging. It's like one of the best workout classes I’ve ever done,” McMaster explained.

Renaud has already started a community in the studio and hopes to build community connection through a free donation ride this Saturday, December 16th.

“You get to ride for free. You just have to bring in some donations for the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center,” Renaud explained.

A bin full of toys and treats has already starting to fill up at the studio. So whether you are a four-legged animal or a member of the Great Falls community, Renaud’s hope to is build an experience that will lift your spirits as you take on the day or night.

“That's what I really want, is people to leave this door and just feel like a superhero, because they are,” Renaud explained.

To find a list of items to donate you can click here.

To sign up for the ride this Saturday or for more information, click here to visit the Thrive Cycle website.