Touro medical students train with military medics

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on medical students from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls, who participated in a training exercise on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
A news release from the school states:
TouroCOM Montana’s Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons (SAMOPS) will conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training event for TouroCOM students, faculty, and staff. The morning portion of the training event will be hosted at the TouroCOM Montana campus. It will feature classroom briefings and hands-on training covering emergency medical interventions from a tactical and civilian perspective.
At noon, participants will engage in a hands-on helicopter aircraft and casualty loading exercise conducted in partnership with Malmstrom AFB in the field near Central Catholic High School. The training materials are being provided by Malmstrom Air Force Medical Services and the Montana-based U.S. Army Reserves.