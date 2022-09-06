Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North

There will be a traffic disruption in Great Falls on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Rocky Mountain Contractors is working on placing fiber optic cable that will feed Great Falls Public School.

The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.

The lane shift will effect 2nd and 3rd Avenue North.

During the construction period there will be signs and cones in place.

The City of Great Falls asks that no cars be parked in this area on Thursday.

For more information about the work and lane shift, call 406-868-2069.



