Two people injured in an RV fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Two people were injured in a fire on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Great Falls RV Park, located at 1403 11th Avenue SW (formerly Dick's RV Park).

A witness told MTN that there were two people living in the RV. He said the fire broke out on the front end of the RV and the two people had to go through the fire to get out.

"I heard a noise that sounded like an explosion, maybe a tire,” said Scott Simonds, who lives at the RV Park.

Simonds was watching TV in when the RV just a few spots away caught fire.

"I immediately ran to the bedroom, put all my clothes on and jumped in the boots. I ran outside (and) got over here and saw there was a gentleman hollering. He was in pain,” said Simonds.

Scott Simonds

He continued, "Me and another guy, there were also several other RV folks out here, we carried him over to the bench to get him away from this flame. Other folks, they gathered blankets and they gave them (to him) because he had no clothes. He barely escaped. You could see he had severe abrasions along his feet and legs,” Simonds said.

MTN was told that the two injured people were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; at least one of the two was then taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

"I don't think fear was in my mind. I was just more wanting to help them folks get away and make sure they were alright,” said Simonds.

Along with the injuries to the two people, two dogs reportedly died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Great Falls Fire Rescue has not yet released any information about the fire.

We are working to get more details, including how you might be able to help, and will keep you updated.



