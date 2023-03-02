University of Providence launches new magazine

GREAT FALLS — There's a new way to learn about what's going on at the University of Providence in Great Falls.

The university has created a magazine called Providence Forum . The first issue was released February 27.

The first issue includes the meaning behind the university's 90th anniversary logo and notable alumni, staff, and faculty spotlights among other things.

Hard copies of the magazine come with an envelope to encourage people to donate to the university, but University President Fr. Oliver Doyle says the magazine is about more than raising money.

"The important element is to say 'We're here and we know why we're here. It's because we want to create stories that will continue on,'" Doyle said.

University of Providence Interim Advancement VP Kylie Carranza said the university had been considering a magazine for years. She believes students, faculty, and alumni should be proud of the magazine.

"We really took the time to think this first one through and as we kind of worked on it we realized we're going to need more editions because it can't all fit in here. So we sort of came up with a template of what we're going to do for each one," Carranza said.

Copies of the magazine are free and will be available in print and digitally.

To get a copy, contact the university's Office of Alumni and Advancement at 406-791-5310.