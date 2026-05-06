Updates on restaurants in Great Falls (May 2026)

Here are some updates on recent and planned restaurants in Great Falls.

Dave's Hot Chicken is opening soon at 1225 10th Avenue South (adjacent to City Brew). The chain has two locations in Montana - one Billings and one in Missoula. It serves chicken sandwiches and sliders, cheese fries, and slaw, and features seven spice levels for their chicken, ranging from "no spice" to "reaper." The signs are up, and reports indicate that it will open by the end of May.

MTN News Daves Hot Chicken in Great Falls, Montana

Chick-fil-A is opening a Great Falls location, but there is no word yet on the date. The proposed location is 711 10th Avenue South. The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana — in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte and in Helena.

City Commission discusses proposed Chick-fil-A and downtown parking

Homestead 1909 is now co-located with Annie's Taphouse, a downtown Great Falls destination that opened in late 2022. Homestead 1909 is a collaboration between the bar and John Barnes, owner of Tracy's Diner and Electric City Catering. Watch the video:

Homestead 1909 opens in Great Falls

Annapurna Indian restaurant recently opened at 1220 Ninth Street South, the space formerly occupied by Maria's Mexican restaurant. Annapurna says on its Facebook page that they serve "traditional Himalayan and Indian dishes," including Butter Chicken, Tandoori, Biryani, Momos, fresh Naan, and many more authentic Himalayan flavors. Watch the video:

Annapurna brings authentic Indian and Nepali cuisine to Great Falls

River & Range Bistro opened several days ago in the Columbus Center on Second Avenue North, sharing a location with Saibeen's. Sample menu items that they have shared on Facebook include Osso Buco, Caramelle Pasta, and Poached Cod Vin Blanc.

Buffalo Noir opened recently at 415 Third Street NW (suite 106) in the West Bank Plaza. Owners say it is "Great Falls' first vinyl bar, offering music, wine, and food in a relaxed lounge setting," and their goal is to establish a multipurpose location where people may come after work, meet friends, or unwind before or after supper. Watch the video here:

Buffalo Noir brings new 'hangout space' and vinyl bar to Great Falls

Haunted Scoops ice cream shop opened on Friday, March 13, at 1900 Fourth Street NE in the space formerly occupied by Nitro Creamery. Watch the video here:

Haunted Scoops brings spooky, family-friendly ice cream to Great Falls

Other recent arrivals in Great Falls include Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Pomodoro, and Xochitl.