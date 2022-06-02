USAF Thunderbirds will perform at Great Falls air show and open house

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, in July 2022, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.

The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National Guard/Great Falls International Airport on July 23-24, and will feature aerial demonstrations both days.

The Thunderbirds last performed in Great Falls in July 2017.

A variety of presentations and static displays from military services and other organizations will be present, including a P-51, P-38, a Jet Truck, the Jelly Belly team and Precision Exotics.

The event website says: "This event will surely thrill everyone during its two-day span, and it’s free and open to the general public. Static military and civilian displays and equipment will also be available for viewing."

The event is co-sponsored by the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard.

Master Sgt. Devin Doskey of the Montana Air National Guard provided the following details:

Operating Hours



Parking will open at 0800 in the south area and on 120AW property for civilians with an invitation

Gates to the Flight Line open at 0900

Opening Ceremonies at 1015

Air Acts end at 1500

Flight Line closes by 1700

Traffic Plan



Visitors arriving from Great Falls direction can access main parking via Gore Hill exit or travel to Ulm and take the frontage road to the parking area. (Map)

Visitors arriving from the Helena direction can access main parking via the Ulm frontage road. (Map)

After the show traffic will all route to Ulm until such time that local law enforcement deems that normal traffic flow will effectively move over the Gore Hill interchange (Map)

The Great Falls Ice Plex will be offering a Park and Ride option.

We are encouraging private organizations downtown to offer a similar service if they are able to help reduce traffic congestion

There will be no centralized shuttle service as in 2017

Law Enforcement will be in place to facilitate traffic flow

Estimating between 35,000 and 50,000 person crowd size for the weekend

Shuttle services will be provided from the main parking area to the security checkpoint and also on to the Flightline.

Aviation Acts



F-18 Rhino Demo Team

Jelly Belly aerobatics

Third Strike Wing Walkers

A-26 Invader “Miss Kay” with Firewalkers Pyro

P-51 Mustang “Dakota Kid” with Firewalkers Pyro

Undaunted Airshows with Firewalkers Pyro

Ace Maker T-33 with Firewalkers Pyro

Brad Wursten Airshows MX-2

USAF Thunderbirds

Static Displays



F-15 C from Kingsley Field ANGB

F-16 C from South Dakota ANG

F-35s from Hill AFB

KC-46 from Pease ANGB

KC-135 from Fairchild AFB (ANG)

C-130 H3 from MTANG

TF-33 (Blue Angel)

A-10 Idaho ANG

UH-1 Malmstrom AFB

HH-60 MTARNG

UH-72 MTARNG

CH-47 MTARNG

C-12 MTARNG

Bradley Fighting Vehicle MTARNG

Missile Maintenance trailer 341 MXG

SeaBee Warbird

Rocky Mountain College trainer aircraft

FEDEX Caravan

Safety



Event will be patrolled by a Multi-Agency law enforcement presence

First Aid will be available and staffed by members of the 341 and 120th Medical Groups

Emergency Services will be available by our local health care agencies and Great Falls Emergency Services

Aviation safety will be supported by the Federal Aviation Administration, Ralph Royce Airboss Services and the 120th Operations Group

