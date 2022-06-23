Coming up: Wakefest returning to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Wakefest will be the main attraction on the Missouri River along Lower River Road in Great Falls on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

"Wakefest is a wake boarding and wake surfing competition,” said Brittany Sykes, creative director for Launch Watersports, which is organizing the event.

She explained, "We saw a great turnout last year and just thought it would be fun to just continue the tradition. We have this river in our backyard so might as well take advantage of that!”

This year, a portion of the proceeds will be given to Eagle Mount of Great Falls.

“It’s a great organization and we’ve partnered with them in the past, too,” said Sykes. “We actually store their boat for them and help them take those kids out."

Participation in the competition costs $25. You have to sign up ahead of time and bring your own gear. As of Thursday, only a few spots were still available.

Returning participant Rick Fossen is looking forward to hitting the water again in 2022 on his surfboard.

"I've been wake-boarding my whole life and recently got into surfing. It's just something that came naturally to me,” Fossen said.

He said surfing is something he's really gotten into over the last year: "Surfing is where you're right behind the boat basically riding the wave going back and forth, in and out behind the wave doing tricks and stuff like that."

If Wakefest's action sounds fun but you're more comfortable on dry land, not to worry.

"We'll have an on-site corn hole tournament, local food and drink vendors, face painting for the kids,” said Sykes.

There will also be an "after party" with music and a closing fireworks show.

The event begins at 3 p.m., and admission is $5 per person. Click here to visit the event website.

