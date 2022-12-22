'Walk With Ease' program offered by CCHD

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department has a new program called “Walk With Ease" to help promote healthy living.

The program will run from January 2 through February 10, and it is free and open to all.

Program participants will develop a personalized plan to take regular walks and make other healthy lifestyle improvements throughout the program duration and beyond. Participants will receive weekly emails with information on walking safely, stretching to safely improve flexibility and avoid injury, and other healthy lifestyle tips.

The person who walks the most and the person who is most improved throughout the program will get a gift.

"We want a healthy Great Falls and we want to be able to offer programs that will get people out and doing things. This is a program whether you don't walk a lot or you're a runner, you can do it,” said Penny Paul, CCHD health promotion specialist.

The Walk With Ease program is offered in collaboration with the Arthritis Foundation and the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS)

Registration begins on December 28; details can be found by clicking here .

