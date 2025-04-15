Waterfowl Release and Easter Egg Hunt in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

A news release says that this year the hunt will be at Elks Riverside Park, rather than the previous location at Gibson Park.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m., but organizers advise people to plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions are: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

MTN News

Jim and Sue Sargent will be playing the music and entertaining families.

The Easter Bunny will be there for photos.

For more information, call Great Falls Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265.

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department is preparing for the annual release of ducks, swans, and geese from the “Honker Hilton” at Gibson Park on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Each year in October, city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then driven a few hundred yards north to what is known as "Honker Hilton."

Through the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

Gibson Park waterfowl in their winter quarters

Then each spring, the birds take a short ride in a trailer from their cozy winter abode on the north side of park ("Honker Hilton") over to the pond and released.

The annual event is enjoyed by many people, particularly young children.

It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and is free and open to all.