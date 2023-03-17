Western Art Week 2023 kicks off in Great Falls

March in Great Falls means that Western Art Week is in full swing at several locations.

At the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, dozens of artists from all over showcasing their work and meeting other artists.

Not only are they from all around, but some are local as well, including Sonja and Edmond Albert.

"I like this type of art show," Edmond said of the Best of the West Show. "You bring your own stuff here and present it how you want and you can you can view all the other artists that are here, you know. And I just - I like it better."

They both paint and love the atmosphere of being around other artists.

MTN News Western Art Week 2023

"When we walked in, it was like a breath of fresh air," Sonja said. "I was surrounded by everybody I was supposed to be with all along, and it was like this big sigh of relief. And we love coming here and seeing other artists and being part of it."

One of those other artists is Russ Duerksen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who drove more than 14 hours to bring his wildlife-inspired art to Great Falls.

He and his wife have been in art full time for more than 30 years and say that they plan to come back to future Western Art Weeks and have enjoyed the atmosphere in Great Falls.

"Wildlife. It's always been influential for me for art," he explained, "because the small towns that I grew up in there wasn't much to do but to hang out outdoors and and be around the wildlife. And so it's great to be part of it and to meet some of these new artists and everything. Some of the best art I've seen has been here. It's been fantastic."

