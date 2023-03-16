Western Art Week events (March 18, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Saturday, March 18th, 2023.
9:00 AM
Charlie’s March Roundup Educational Symposium
C.M. Russell Museum | 400 13th St N
Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S
Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Footprints on the Trail Open
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open
1400 1st Ave N
Studio 706 Spring Show Open
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
Wild Bunch Art Show Open
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N
Rock Art Hike
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road
Celtic Brunch
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
11:00 AM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Open
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
March in Montana Auction
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
12:00 Noon
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Open
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road
1:00 PM
Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Buddy (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
3:00 PM
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close
1400 1st Ave N
3:30 PM
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Close
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road
4:00 PM
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Present Missouri River Dance Company
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
5:00 PM
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
Charlie’s March Roundup Auction
The Newberry | 420 Central Ave
5:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
6:00 PM
Footprints on the Trail Close
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Live Music Featuring Wiley and the Wild West at the Arvon Art Show and Sale
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
Studio 706 Spring Show Can You Find It Contest Winner Announced
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
Live Music Featuring Pollo Loco at The Great Western Show
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
6:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish Auction
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
7:00 PM
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
Studio 706 Spring Show Close
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
8:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Wild Bunch Art Show Close
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
9:00 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Close
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S