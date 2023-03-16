Western Art Week events (March 18, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

9:00 AM

Charlie’s March Roundup Educational Symposium

C.M. Russell Museum | 400 13th St N

Gun and Western Show Open – $

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Open

116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Footprints on the Trail Open

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

The Great Western Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open

1400 1st Ave N

Studio 706 Spring Show Open

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Wild Bunch Art Show Open

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum

400 13th St N

Rock Art Hike

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

Celtic Brunch

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

11:00 AM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Open

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

March in Montana Auction

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

12:00 Noon

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Open

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

1:00 PM

Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Buddy (Supplies Provided)

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

3:00 PM

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close

1400 1st Ave N

3:30 PM

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Close

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

4:00 PM

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Present Missouri River Dance Company

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

5:00 PM

C.M. Russell Museum Close

400 13th St N

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

Charlie’s March Roundup Auction

The Newberry | 420 Central Ave

5:30 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

6:00 PM

Footprints on the Trail Close

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

Gun and Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Live Music Featuring Wiley and the Wild West at the Arvon Art Show and Sale

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

Studio 706 Spring Show Can You Find It Contest Winner Announced

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Live Music Featuring Pollo Loco at The Great Western Show

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

6:30 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish Auction

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

7:00 PM

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Studio 706 Spring Show Close

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

8:00 PM

Best of the West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Wild Bunch Art Show Close

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

9:00 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Close

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

10:00 PM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Close

116 1st Ave S

