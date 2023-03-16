Watch Now
Western Art Week events (March 18, 2023)

Asher Lynde
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 13:14:21-04

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

9:00 AM
Charlie’s March Roundup Educational Symposium
C.M. Russell Museum | 400 13th St N

Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Footprints on the Trail Open
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open
1400 1st Ave N

Studio 706 Spring Show Open
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Wild Bunch Art Show Open
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N

Rock Art Hike
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

Celtic Brunch
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

11:00 AM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Open
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

March in Montana Auction
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

12:00 Noon
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Open
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

1:00 PM
Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Buddy (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

3:00 PM
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close
1400 1st Ave N

3:30 PM
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park Art Show and Reception Close
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park | 342 Ulm-Vaughn Road

4:00 PM
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Present Missouri River Dance Company
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

5:00 PM
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

Charlie’s March Roundup Auction
The Newberry | 420 Central Ave

5:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

6:00 PM
Footprints on the Trail Close
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Live Music Featuring Wiley and the Wild West at the Arvon Art Show and Sale
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

Studio 706 Spring Show Can You Find It Contest Winner Announced
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Live Music Featuring Pollo Loco at The Great Western Show
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

6:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Finish Auction
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

7:00 PM
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Studio 706 Spring Show Close
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

8:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Wild Bunch Art Show Close
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

9:00 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Close
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S

