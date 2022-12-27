Where to recycle live Christmas trees

GREAT FALLS — A news release from the City of Great Falls says that live Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be reused or recycled for other purposes.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees through January 6, 2023, at the following locations:

Meadowlark Park - Fox Farm and Park Garden Road

Malmstrom AFB - Balfour Beatty Community Center - 600 Aspen

Recycling containers will be provided at the above locations.

Before recycling your Christmas tree remove all lights, decorations, tree stands, etc. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to recycling locations. Deposit only your live Christmas tree in the containers. Commercial trees are not being accepted. The recycled Christmas trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

The City of Great Falls, Republic Services, Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, and Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls Chapter sponsor the Christmas Tree Recycling Project.

For more information, contact Public Works Sanitation at 406-771-1401 or Republic Services at 406-761-2545.

