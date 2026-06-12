GREAT FALLS — When Montanans purchase beer, wine, or liquor, the money reaching beyond the cash register does more than most people realize. The state collects millions of dollars each year through alcohol taxes and liquor profits, with a significant share—over $12 million—allocated annually to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) to support programs aimed at tackling substance use. In fact, 65.5% of state liquor license tax proceeds are dedicated specifically to prevention and recovery initiatives.

(WATCH: Where Your Drink Dollars Go — Cascade County Divides Alcohol Tax Funds to Support Local Recovery)

Cascade County Divides Alcohol Tax Funds to Support Local Recovery

Locally, Cascade County receives its own portion of these tax funds to address substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services. This week, during a special meeting, Cascade County Commissioners finalized how those local dollars will be distributed in the upcoming fiscal year.

The commission approved the following designations:



Alliance for Youth: 30%

Dynamic Recovery: 30%

Power of Healing: 20%

Misfits, LLC: 20%

If, for example, Cascade County allocates $100,000 in total alcohol tax funds, that results in $30,000 each to Alliance for Youth and Dynamic Recovery, and $20,000 each to Power of Healing and Misfits LLC.

Alliance for Youth, which provides youth prevention programming and community education, notes that as a nonprofit, it depends on these public dollars to keep its services accessible. Unlike treatment centers, it cannot bill Medicaid or private insurance, making these tax allocations a critical funding source.

Joe Briggs, a Cascade County Commissioner, explained during the session, “These funds are not only essential for prevention but for recovery and outreach services that support some of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our county.”

Many Rivers, Whole Health, Dynamic Recovery, and Misfits are just a few of the organizations addressing substance use from different angles in Cascade County—from early intervention and prevention to active treatment and recovery support.

As commissioners tabled some discussions for further review, they reaffirmed their commitment to serving those in need, ensuring tax revenue from alcohol sales goes back into critical programs that impact thousands of residents every year.

So, the next time you make a purchase at your local liquor store or tavern, remember: part of your money is at work in programs aiming to keep our community healthier, safer, and better supported.

