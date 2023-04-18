Who you should call if a street light is out in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls website now features an interactive map of all street lights, and who you should call if you see a street light that is not working - click here to visit the page.
- City of Great Falls -- 406-455-8424 -- Street Light Maintenance Request Form
- Northwestern Energy -- 888-467-2669 -- Report a Street/Yard Light Issue
- Montana Department of Transportation -- 406-444-6200 -- MDT Contact Info
- Great Falls Housing Authority -- 406-453-4311 -- GFHA Contact Info
