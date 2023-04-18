Watch Now
Who you should call if a street light is out in Great Falls

Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 12:04:42-04

The City of Great Falls website now features an interactive map of all street lights, and who you should call if you see a street light that is not working - click here to visit the page.

Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.

