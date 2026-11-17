GREAT FALLS — Great Falls leaders on the front lines in the battle against homelessness call it an invisible crisis — one felt by individuals who sleep on the streets and families struggling to make ends meet.

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Night Without a Bed to highlight resources for the homeless

On Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., groups will gather at Heritage Hall at Great Falls College-MSU for the annual Night Without a Bed event, which brings awareness to homelessness in the Great Falls community and showcases resources available for families who might be struggling.

Greg Grosenick, executive director of Family Promise of Great Falls, and Melissa Giard, outreach and program development coordinator at Opportunities, Inc., are among those preparing for the event. For homeless families, warm clothing in the winter is essential, and so are other important services that will be highlighted at the gathering.

Giard said homelessness often looks different than people expect.

"It's not just the guy with the shopping cart. It's the parents in the hotels. It's the guy whose employer said that he can sleep in the shop that night so he doesn't have to go sleep in his truck," Giard said.

Grosenick said a lack of personal support networks is often what pushes families into crisis.

"People don't always run out of money. They run out of people. When families come in here, they just don't have anybody else to ask for help. And they maybe don't have a person that's kind of like a mentor or anything like that. And it could be parents, it could be relatives, friends, anything like that. They just don't have anybody else to go talk to," Grosenick said.

Since the event began five years ago, high school students have played a major role, volunteering and offering a unique insight into homelessness.

"We went to both CMR and Great Falls High and talked to the students, and that was really good for us because they... gave us a lot of input from their perspective on homelessness and kids struggling with housing," Grosenick said.

When the Night Without a Bed event started, Family Promise was just coming out of COVID and struggling to rebuild its community outreach.

"We had pretty much lost all of our volunteers, and Family Promise almost closed down here in Great Falls," Grosenick said.

The organization had scaled back on its services.

"We didn't do the rotational model with families staying in churches anymore. We decided to go with having a couple static sites. So we had two little apartments, at the time. And so we would have keep families in there and then the rest of the services that we would do it all be kind of out of the office doing eviction prevention and things like that," Grosenick said.

Due to the diligence of volunteers, including Family Promise Development Director Cari Yturri, the group borrowed ideas from other affiliates across the country.

"Some of them do fundraisers and some of them do things like we do. Some of them even go to the extent of renting a city park and having people come and stay in tents for the night and having to actually stay out there just kind of see what that's like," Grosenick said.

One of the groups in attendance at Night Without a Bed will be Opportunities, Inc., which offers housing assistance, including help with deposits, and runs the Head Start programs in the area.

"Making sure those kids are getting education, they're getting good nutrition throughout the school year. Because it's hard for families to kind of focus on certain things when they're just trying to keep a roof over their head every night," Giard said.

Grosenick said coming together is more important than ever, especially since Great Falls is starting to feel the struggles of other Montana communities.

"Great Falls is a little bit behind on how much jobs pay and different things like that. Our rents and our mortgages are as high as anywhere else in Montana right now. They're as high as they are in Bozeman," Grosenick said.

He called Night Without a Bed an excellent opportunity for people looking to give back.

"It's a great place if you're thinking about volunteering and you want to find something that is meaningful to you, about being able to help in your community," Grosenick said.

Giard called the event a step in shedding stereotypes.

"Also to reduce the stigma that people have associated, with what homelessness may look like or what kind of support people need when they, are truly in hard times. And, really just to, build a strong community and be there for one another," Giard said.

The annual Night Without a Bed takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall at Great Falls College MSU.

in addition to Family Promise, participating agencies include:

