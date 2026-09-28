Great Falls Tribune to be acquired by Lee Enterprises in deal with USA Today

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Tribune is turning the page on another chapter in its history.

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Lee Enterprises to acquire Great Falls Tribune

For years, the building that is now home to New City Church was the headquarters for the Great Falls Tribune. But changing times on the media landscape led to the downsizing of what was once one of Montana’s major newspapers. Now, the company that owns several other Montana publications is set to acquire the Tribune.

In a press release, Lee Enterprises and USA Today, which owns the Tribune, announced an agreement that will turn the Tribune over to Lee.

There it will join Lee’s stable of Montana newspapers which includes the Billings Gazette, Helena's Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard in Butte and the Ravalli Republic.

The deal also means Lee will acquire more South Dakota publications in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Watertown. Lee already owns the Rapid City Journal.

“We’re honored to deepen our commitment to the communities of Montana and South Dakota," Lee’s President and chief executive officer Nathan Bekke said. "Across the 193 brands we serve in 28 states, our focus is the same: providing trusted local news and information that helps people stay informed, connected and engaged in their communities.”

MTN reached out to the Tribune to get more clarity on what this means for local coverage but have not yet heard back.

