Harvest Howl to benefit Camp Rotary will feature Chris Cagle

LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS — The Great Falls Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser to benefit Camp Rotary, is coming up, and the club is excited about this year's headliner.

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Chris Cagle to headline 2026 Harvest Howl

Country superstar Chris Cagle will take the stage at the 2026 Harvest Howl set for November 6that the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena.

The award-winning singer of such hits as “Chicks Dig It” and “I Breathe in, I Breathe Out” is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Play it Loud."

The Montana-based Tanner Laws Band will once again be the opening act.

Courtesy, MTN NEWS Country star Chris Cagle is coming to Great Falls! The Rotary Club's Harvest Howl is set for Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Arena — and every dollar raised goes to Camp Rotary.

In addition to music, attendees can enjoy food, bid on nearly 200 silent auction items, and take part in a 50-50 raffle and a gun raffle.

The evening is the largest fundraiser for Camp Rotary in the Little Belt Mountains.

“What I think sets it apart from any other concert is that every single dollar that comes in is going back to Camp Rotary and that camp has been changing thousands of kids' lives since 1916,” said Thomas Risberg, president of the Great Falls Rotary Club.

Among the youth who use the camp are Camp Francis, a child bereavement camp, and Camp Sky Child, a camp for children of incarcerated parents.

Doors open at 5:30, and tickets are now on sale on the Harvest Howl website.