Horse Gulch Fire grows to 11,600 acres

HELENA — Firefighters on the Horse Gulch Fire northeast of Helena expect challenging fire weather on Saturday (July 13, 2024).

According to the fire information site Inciweb, the fire has burned an estimated 11,600 acres, and there is no containments at this point.

At a public meeting Friday night, current fire managers announced that the Type 3 team in charge of the of the fire will be transitioning to the larger Northern Rockies Team 2, a complex incident management (CIMT).

Firefighters will continue to focus their efforts on keeping the fire east of Jimtown Road and north of Canyon Ferry.

Evacuations and closures remain in place for the following areas:



York Road up to Vigilante Campground

Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch on both sides of Canyon Ferry Road

Riverside Campground

Hellgate Campground

Canyon Ferry Road between Canyon Ferry Village and Hellgate Gulch

Officials reiterated at the Friday night meeting that, to date, no structures had been lost.

The Horse Gulch fire started on the afternoon of July 9 on U.S. Forest Service land. Forest Service investigators are looking for information, including pictures, that may show vehicles that were in the area that day or the fire just after it started. Send tips to: SM.FS.HLC_Tip_Line@usda.gov.

The pilot of a firefighting plane, Juliana Turchetti, died when her single-engine air tanker crashed into Hauser Lake.

The NTSB is investigating. An initial report is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

At Friday's meeting, Sheriff Leo Dutton asked boaters on the lakes to be aware of firefighting planes and helicopters and stay out of their way.

How you can help: The Horse Gulch Fire

The Helena Area Community Foundation and the TriCounty COAD have set up a relief fund to help people impacted by the Horse Gulch Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the organizations are specifically requesting monetary donations. Organizers of the fund say money allows support groups to purchase exactly what they need and eliminates stockpiles of items that are unusable or may become outdated.

According to the HACF, donations will be used for:



Emergency shelter and food for displaced families

Medical supplies

Equipment and supplies for firefighters

Restoration and rebuilding efforts (if necessary)

Donations can be made online at HelenaAreaCommunityFoundation.org or dropped off at 901 N. Benton in Helena.

People donating by check should note "fire" in the memo line.

People who have been evacuated and need assistance can contact the Red Cross.

A shelter has been set up at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton St. in Helena.