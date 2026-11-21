GREAT FALLS — More than two decades ago, Carrie Parker walked through the doors of First English Lutheran Church looking for a place to worship. Today, she returns to the same building to help neighbors find food, navigate appointments and work toward a home of their own.

While the congregation has closed, its decision to give the property to Helping Hands allowed that work to continue.

“This is where I came to learn about God's love, and now as the executive director, this is where I got to live out what I learned,” Parker said.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Helping Hands reaches beyond the pantry

Parker and her husband chose the church in part because of Helping Hands. Now, as executive director of a program that has outgrown its beginnings in a basement cupboard, she helps neighbors access support that extends beyond groceries.

She said the ministry’s approach has changed as more people turn to it for assistance. The pantry now provides food for more than 400 people a week, with no identification or proof of income required.

“We used to be kind of just an emergency-based pantry for people who were having like, every once in a while struggle,” Parker explained. “But what we're realizing is that we're kind of in a constant state of emergency right now.”

And when someone goes looking for that support, conversations that begin over groceries can reveal other needs — warm clothing, medical care, or help finding housing.

“So we might be able to feed someone, but then we're sending them back outside in January in Montana,” Parker said. “And that's not okay with us.”

Madison Collier / MTN News According to Helping Hands, it provided food for more than 20,800 visitors in 2025, including returning guests.

A recent count from the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition recorded 231 people experiencing homelessness in Great Falls, up from 202 the previous year and nearly the same as the 232 recorded in 2024.

Parker said part of her work includes connecting guests with other local organizations. Sometimes even accompanying them to obtain identification, visit the Social Security office, meet a landlord or attend counseling.

“Because really at the end of the day, we need a friend,” she said. “We need someone to walk the walk with us.”

Those connections sometimes bring her to the Angel Room, where Carley Tuss, director of Homeless Services for St. Vincent de Paul, says the support goes both ways.

Madison Collier / MTN News Carley Tuss, director of Homeless Services for St. Vincent de Paul

When someone needs winter boots, Tuss knows she can call Helping Hands or another local organization and count on them to provide. That cooperation extends to finding meals, obtaining documents and connecting people with other support services.

At the Angel Room, she says, help often begins with a meal, a shower or clean clothes. Those visits give staff an opportunity to connect with people and help address individual barriers to employment or housing a visitor may be facing.

Tuss explained that work continues through meetings every other week, where local providers can discuss housing needs with participants’ permission and identify ways to help one another move people forward.

“But we're always looking, what can we do differently within our agency? What can we do differently between our agencies?” she said.

Getting someone housed brings another responsibility: helping them stay there. Tuss said continued support can include assistance with medical appointments, finances and adjusting to life in a home.

Since July, St. Vincent de Paul has helped approximately 50 people obtain housing, she said. At the time of the interview, two had left the housing arranged for them. While she would prefer that number be zero, Tuss said follow-up care has helped more people remain housed.

“Part of it is because of our aftercare,” she elaborated.

Madison Collier / MTN News Helping Hands purchased 102,763 pounds of food from the Great Falls Community Food Bank and Montana Food Bank Network in 2025, according to the organization.

Helping Hands is participating in the Town Pump Annual Food Bank Campaign through the end of November. Parker said Town Pump has offered up to $7,500 in matching funds. Donation information is available at HelpingHandsGF.org.

Helping Hands has helped six people find permanent housing in 2026, Parker said — a milestone she shares with the volunteers who make its work possible, many of whom return week after week.

“I get to show up every week and see people coming to love absolute, complete strangers, out of the goodness of their heart, on their own time, and that's absolutely life-changing,” she said.