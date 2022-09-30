Candidates for Montana's 2nd Congressional district will debate on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Candidates running to represent Montana's eastern Congressional district will meet in a debate in Great Falls on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The debate will air live from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KRTV and on the KRTV streaming app.

Republican candidate Matt Rosendale spent the last two years serving as Montana's at-large representative in Congress. He is running against Democratic candidate Penny Ronning and Independent candidate Gary Buchanan.

Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin will also appear on the ballot in November. Rankin was not invited to the debate because the network determined he did not meet established criteria.

That set of criteria included:



legally qualified candidate as specified by the FCC (must publicly announce candidacy, must be eligible to hold office if elected, and must qualify for a place on the ballot).

at least 10 percent support in independent polls of the electorate.

an active campaign, with a campaign office, staff, website and/or telephone number.

raised money from outside sources, other than the candidate's own resources.

