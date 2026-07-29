GREAT FALLS — Howard's Pizza has announced it will not reopen its downtown Great Falls location, which has been closed since a fire impacted operations in January.

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Howard's Pizza announces plans for downtown restaurant

The restaurant was located on the north side of the 700 block of First Avenue N. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and roof area. No one was injured.

Howard's announced the permanent closure in a social media post.

Facebook: Howard Gtfalls Announcement of closure posted on Facebook

"This was not a choice we made lightly — that restaurant holds a special place in our hearts and in this community, and we want to sincerely thank every guest who walked through its doors over the years," the business wrote.

Although the downtown location will not reopen, Howard's is preparing to expand elsewhere.

"While one chapter is closing, we're excited to share what's next," the business said in the same post.

The business announced plans to add a dining room to its southwest location, bringing new energy and expanded options for customers. A timeline for the dining room addition was not immediately announced.

Howard's thanked the community for its loyalty, patience and continued support.

Howard's Pizza has three remaining locations in Great Falls:

