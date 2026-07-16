The sound of drums echoed through the Indian Family Health Clinic's new Healing Garden Wednesday as Native dancers brought the space to life, marking the official opening of a project designed to cultivate more than fruits and vegetables.

(WATCH: Indian Family Health Clinic opens Healing Garden to bring culture, community together in Great Falls)

Indian Family Health Clinic opens Healing Garden to bring culture, community together in Great Falls

Community members gathered for the grand opening, celebrating a space that clinic leaders hope will become a place for healing, learning and cultural connection for people across Great Falls.

"The main point of the healing garden is to bring culture to community," said Rachel Arthur, executive director of the Indian Family Health Clinic.

Brianna Juneau

The idea for the garden first took root about a year and a half ago. Arthur said the project was made possible through funding from the Tribal Opioid Response program administered by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

"When we finally were able to fund the garden, we went to work right away in April and, here we are today,” Arthur explained.

The garden features raised beds filled with vegetables such as squash and pumpkins, alongside traditional medicinal plants including sage and sweetgrass surrounding a central tipi. Organizers say the space is intended to serve as both an educational resource and a peaceful outdoor retreat.

"By building this, we are giving access to our American Indians and our neighbors the access to come and enjoy the outdoor space of healing and learning how to grow medicine," she said.

Brianna Juneau

Throughout the grand opening, families explored the garden while dancers performed traditional dances to celebrate the new community gathering space.

Arthur said the response from the community has already exceeded expectations.

"I cannot believe the community support that we have," she said.

The garden is free for visitors to enjoy, whether they want to harvest seasonal plants, learn about traditional medicines, spend time in prayer or simply enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

"It's open to the public and they have full access to harvest, to sit and pray, to do anything they want to utilize the garden," Arthur said.

The garden is open Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm. Clinic staff says to come in and request access to the garden, and staff will open it up.

