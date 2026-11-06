IRONMAN Montana already more than 60% sold out as athletes begin training

GREAT FALLS — IRONMAN Montana is still months away, but athletes are already securing spots, making travel plans and beginning months of training for the full-distance race in Great Falls.

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IRONMAN Montana momentum

IRONMAN Montana says the event is already more than 60% sold out, with 500 athletes registering during the VIP registration period alone.

Interest is also growing online. A recently created Facebook group dedicated to IRONMAN Montana has surpassed 2,500 members, including people from around the world.

For Melissa Kapperud, a first-time IRONMAN competitor who grew up in Great Falls, bringing the race to Montana made a longtime goal more realistic.

“I've always wanted to do an Ironman,” Kapperud said. “It's just location-wise, hasn't ever been feasible. We have a farm. I own an insurance agency. I'm a mother of three. So to go to Florida or Texas or California just isn't always feasible.”

Kapperud said having the race in Great Falls also means competing somewhere familiar. She grew up swimming in the Missouri River and knows the area where she will now attempt her first full IRONMAN.

But having a hometown connection doesn't make preparing for the race any easier.

“It's definitely something that, it's not a 16-week training program,” Kapperud said. “It's, you know, 32 to 48 weeks. So, it's definitely rigorous, but can be done.”

Great Falls native Mike Rydell knows that commitment firsthand.

Rydell completed 14 IRONMAN races between 2005 and 2016, culminating with the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

During the heaviest portions of his training, Rydell said he could spend roughly 20 hours a week preparing while also balancing work and family.

“I'd get up at 3:30 in the morning to get my long run done so that I could be back in time to take the kids to school and then go to work,” Rydell said.

After spending years traveling to compete in IRONMAN events around the country, Rydell said he never expected to see one come to his hometown.

“Shocked for sure,” Rydell said. “Never once did I think that Great Falls would ever host an Ironman. But I was super excited.”

The early interest is already reaching beyond race registration.

IRONMAN Montana says some Great Falls lodging properties have already sold out for race weekend, although availability remains at other properties. Athletes and spectators planning to attend are being encouraged to make reservations early.

The growing community around the event is also helping first-time competitors prepare.

Kapperud said people have offered equipment, training plans and other resources as she prepares.

“I've had probably five or six people send me training plans, nutrition plans,” Kapperud said. “I've had an Olympic coach reach out to me and a dietitian.”

That support is something Rydell said becomes important when preparing for the demands of a full IRONMAN.

“You can't do it by yourself,” Rydell said. “It's just too big of a task.”

With registration already beyond 60%, the race is creating months of preparation on both sides. Athletes are working toward the starting line while Great Falls prepares for competitors and spectators arriving for race weekend.

