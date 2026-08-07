Junior League bringing Touch a Truck event to Great Falls College-MSU campus

GREAT FALL — The Junior League of Great Falls is bringing its annual Touch a Truck event to a new location this year, with about 50 vendors and free admission for families.

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Touch a Truck returns in new location

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lots at Great Falls College-MSU. Quiet hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. to accommodate people with auditory sensitivities.

The Junior League launched Touch a Truck in 2020 as a free, family-friendly event designed to bring kids up close to vehicles, machinery, and the city's first responders.

Junior League of Great Falls President Kacey Troy said the event reflects the organization's broader mission.

"Part of the mission of the Junior League is really to create positive community impact. And we think that providing this opportunity for kids to interact with the vehicles they see every day and provide a free event for families to attend as the summer winds down and school is about to start is a nice opportunity to connect our community with the people who serve and build Great Falls," Troy said.

Vendors will range from garbage trucks to military vehicles. Food trucks and games will also be available.

The event has traditionally been held on Central Avenue downtown but moved to the Great Falls College-MSU campus this year due to downtown construction. Troy said the new location opens up new possibilities.

"There's a ton of space to really explore the vehicles, and we are able to bring in vehicles we hadn't been able to before. For example, Benefis is bringing in their Mercy Flight helicopter. So that's something that hasn't been able to park on Central Avenue. There's plenty of free parking. There's a bus stop right at the college. So it's really accessible even though it's separate from downtown this year," Troy said.

Touch a Truck serves as the Junior League's major fundraiser, with money coming from donations and sponsorships. This year, proceeds will be shared with Spark Children's Museum of Montana.

The event also features a special sticker quest this year. Attendees who purchase a high-visibility vest can collect specialty stickers from participating vendors as a keepsake.

"So if you buy a high-visibility vest, you can go around and get specialty stickers from some of the vendors and really make it a special keepsake for the event," Troy said.

