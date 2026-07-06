Keeping Your Pets Safe This Summer: What Every Pet Owner Should Know

Summer means more time outdoors with your pets — but the season also brings a unique set of health risks for dogs, cats, and horses. A local veterinarian is sharing what pet owners need to watch for.

Pests and Parasites

One of the first concerns veterinarians flag heading into summer is pest control.

"Pest control. You know, ticks, mites, you know, those sorts of things. Rattlesnakes are a big one," said Emma Law of Associated Veterinary Services.

Ticks and mites are a concern for dogs, cats, and horses alike — especially after time spent in tall grass or wooded areas. Veterinarians recommend checking your animals regularly throughout the summer months. Rattlesnake encounters are also a real risk for pets spending time outdoors in Montana, particularly in rural and open range areas.

Heartworm

This year, the mosquito population is expected to be higher than usual — and with it, the risk of heartworm.

"With the more mild winter and now this more wet spring, and then we're going to see a lot more mosquitoes this year. And we've already had here at this clinic a positive case of heartworm in a dog," Law said.

Heartworm is transmitted through mosquito bites and can be fatal if left untreated. Preventative medication is available and recommended year-round, but is especially important heading into summer. Talk to your veterinarian about the right prevention plan for your pet.

Heat Exhaustion

As temperatures rise, heat exhaustion becomes one of the most serious threats facing pets during the summer months.

"Heat exhaustion is a big one. So, dehydration and heat exhaustion. So, looking at are their gums nice and moist or are they, you know, pretty dry, tacky, or are they having a hard time breathing? Are they starting to stumble around?" Law said.

For dogs, cats, and horses, access to fresh water and shade is critical on hot summer days. Key warning signs of heat exhaustion include dry or tacky gums, labored breathing, and loss of coordination. If you notice any of those signs in your animal, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Quick Summer Pet Safety Checklist:

- Check pets regularly for ticks and mites after outdoor activity

- Keep pets away from areas where rattlesnakes may be present

- Talk to your vet about heartworm prevention medication

- Make sure all pets have access to fresh water and shade at all times

- Know the signs of heat exhaustion — dry gums, labored breathing, stumbling

For more information or to schedule a summer wellness visit for your pet, contact Associated Veterinary Services in Great Falls.

