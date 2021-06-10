LDS Church announces groundbreaking date for new Helena temple

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the groundbreaking for a temple in Helena will be on Saturday, June 26.

The single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet will be built on a 4.8-acre site located at 1260 Otter Road. The temple site will be shared with a new meetinghouse.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services.

Temples are considered “houses of the Lord,” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.

It's estimated that more than 50,000 Mormons live in Montana, with around 125 congregations throughout the state.

The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple for the state. The first is the Billings Montana Temple, which was dedicated in November 1999. The Billings temple is 33,800 sq ft on a 10-acre site.

