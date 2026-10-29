Legislative veteran Gist faces challenge from political newcomer Ferderer in MT HD 25 race

GREAT FALLS — The race for Montana House District 25 features a three-term incumbent looking to hold off a challenge from a political newcomer.

Watch the full story below:

Gist, Ferderer square off in MT HD 25 race

The district covers the western part of Cascade County and includes Simms, Vaughn, and Cascade.

Republican incumbent Steve Gist is seeking a fourth term in the House.

Watch the interview with Steve Gist:

Steve Gist full interview

He grew up on a farm in Chinook before moving to Great Falls in 1985.

He has extensive medical and emergency response experience, having worked for Mercy Flight and also owning and operating an ambulance service, as well as working as an emergency room nurse and paramedic.

He also runs a wildland fire company out of Cascade.

He says he’s proud of the work he’s done for health care, pointing to a bill he sponsored in a previous session

"So if you're a paramedic or an EMT working in the street, you can now work in-house in the rural hospitals to help offset the nursing shortage, which I think was a good that was a good move. Plus, it allows people in more rural areas, more critical care experience,” said Gist.

He’s being challenged by Democrat Jerry Ferderer, a lifelong Cascade County resident making his first run for public office.

Watch the interview with Jerry Ferderer:

Full interview with MT HD 25 Candidate Jerry Ferderer

He has a degree in elementary education and has also worked for the county road department and the City of Great Falls.

He says economic issues are what finally led him to jump into the race.

“I think the reason I decided to go this time is I feel like the working people are getting squeezed tighter and tighter and not receiving the services that we actually pay for. I saw a little ad the other day that they said there's 5 million jobs created. And the person says, 'Well, yeah, I know. I got three of them to make ends meet.' I don't think we should have to have three jobs to make ends meet,” said Ferderer.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3.