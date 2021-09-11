Body recovered from Yellowstone River has been identified

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified the body recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park in Billings as Gary Mollet.

Mollet was 71 years old and from Billings, according to Linder.

An autopsy was performed, which indicated no signs of foul play, according to Linder.

The man had likely been in the water a short time, possibly within hours before he was found, Linder said.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 or send a message on Facebook.