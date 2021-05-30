MDT conducts spot checks for improper use of dyed fuel

GREAT FALLS — Last week, the Montana Department of Transportation conducted spot checks for the improper use of dyed fuel.

Around Central and Western Montana, the MDT asked drivers to inspect their vehicles' fuel for dyed gas.

Dyed fuel is a regular diesel that has a red-colored dye added to it to indicate that it is tax-free fuel intended for off road use, for things like farming equipment, heating, and for Government use.

Dyed fuel can be obtained from bulk fuel dealers and also at many service stations all across Montana. Pump stickers are required by both state and federal laws to mark dyed fuel pumps.

The taxes put on the regular gas that goes into your vehicle are used to build and maintain Montana’s state highways.

After officers were given permission to check the propulsion tank, they would inspect the color of the fuel.

The purposeful or knowing use of dyed diesel in a motor vehicle operating on Montana’s public roads puts the driver at risk for a civil penalty of up to $1,000.

The spot checks that occurred this week were in and near Noxon, Troy, Shelby, Chester, Havre, and Armington Junction.