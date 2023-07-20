Chef from Pizazz gives military families some cooking lessons

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — At Malmstrom Air Force Base this week, the Military & Family Readiness Center hosted a cooking class, with Chef Rhonda Adkins from Pizazz in Great Falls showing families how fun it can be when cooking outdoors. Watch the video above for details.
