Chef from Pizazz gives military families some cooking lessons

Chef Rhonda Adkins
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:30:53-04

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — At Malmstrom Air Force Base this week, the Military & Family Readiness Center hosted a cooking class, with Chef Rhonda Adkins from Pizazz in Great Falls showing families how fun it can be when cooking outdoors. Watch the video above for details.

