Malmstrom Air Force Base announces changes to base access

Malmstrom Air Force Base has announced changes to base access that will be implemented beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The Visitor Control Center (VCC) will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The 24-hour access point will move from the Second Avenue North entrance to the 10th Avenue North location.

The Second Avenue North gate will remain operational Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m, and will be closed on weekends and holidays.

Malmstrom says these adjustments are designed to enhance security and streamline access to the base.

For more information, call the Malmstrom Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.

