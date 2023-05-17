Military Appreciation Days returns to downtown Great Falls (2023)

The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Armed Forces Day, is once again hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

A news release says that active duty, retired military, veterans, Guard members, and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows in stores and restaurants downtown beginning Thursday, May 18th and running through Saturday, May 20th.

The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with Military ID):



The Block - 20% off full sandwich or shareable nachos

- 20% off full sandwich or shareable nachos Enbar - 20% off an appetizer

- 20% off an appetizer The Celtic Cowboy - 10% off

- 10% off The Blue Rose - 20% off storewide

- 20% off storewide Studio Barre - 20% off boutique items

- 20% off boutique items Tres65 Celebration Studio - 20% off boutique items, open play and events for all military for these dates! Events just need to be booked within these days.

- 20% off boutique items, open play and events for all military for these dates! Events just need to be booked within these days. Candy Masterpiece -10% off with military ID.

-10% off with military ID. Let’s Play Games & Toys - 10% discount to all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted.

- 10% discount to all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted. The Living Room Hair and Skin - Show your military ID and receive $15 off an hour massage when you book with Moriah May 18-20th (Regular $85, Special $70) Call: (406) 606-9326

- Show your military ID and receive $15 off an hour massage when you book with Moriah May 18-20th (Regular $85, Special $70) Call: (406) 606-9326 Brush Crazy - 10% off in studio

- 10% off in studio Tracy’s Family Diner - 15% off entire bill

- 15% off entire bill Mighty Mo Brewing Company - 20% off dine-in food and drinks with valid ID

- 20% off dine-in food and drinks with valid ID Farmer’s Daughter Fibers - 15% off retail purchases and 20% off FDF yarn

- 15% off retail purchases and 20% off FDF yarn Kaufmans Menswea r - 10% off storewide

r - 10% off storewide Linda Michaels Salon and Spa and The Man Cave Barber Shop - 25% off all retail and boutique items

- 25% off all retail and boutique items Annie’s Tap House - $1 off any beer, wine, or mimosa beverage purchased.

- $1 off any beer, wine, or mimosa beverage purchased. Clark & Lewie's/Sip n Dip - 10% off everyday

- 10% off everyday Hoglunds Western Wear - 10% off purchase everyday

- 10% off purchase everyday Taco del Sol - 10% discount everyday

- 10% discount everyday VeyPur - Active Military receives 10% discount everyday

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the poster in the window.

