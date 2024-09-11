Mineral County man receives Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

ALBERTON — A Mineral County Vietnam veteran was honored with the Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Paul Manson's commitment to his country and community was commemorated during a ceremony attended by Governor Greg Gianforte.

"I'm surprised, I never thought the governor would come to visit me,” said Mason who received the honor in recognition of his service both overseas and in his community here at home.

In addition to the award, Gianforte also gave Manson a Montana flag that flew over the Capitol.

Always humble, Manson was surprised and appreciative of all those who gathered to celebrate him.

"I try to fly under the radar. I know it doesn't sound that but with the crowd, but I tried to do that."



Milo McLeod — a friend of Manson's from their time in the Montana Army National Guard — says Manson has definitely earned the spotlight.

“Oh, it means a lot to me. I was very pleased to hear that Paul was getting the award and wouldn't want to miss it for the world."

McLeod remembers his service with Manson fondly as well as the impact that Mason had on others.

"He knew his people. He knew their strengths, he knew their shortcomings and was a top notch leader."

Manson says his years with the U.S. Army taught him leadership — a passion he does not plan to give up on anytime soon.

"We're still here to serve other people. We're, I've lived this long, as long as I keep on kicking, I'll keep on working," Manson said.

